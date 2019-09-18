National Sars wants to ban state-capture firms Bain and Gartner Consultants Bain, Gartner and law firm Hogan Lovells are linked to axed commissioner Tom Moyane BL PREMIUM

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) wants international companies found to have been complicit in its near destruction during the years of state capture to be banned from doing business with the state.

Global consultants Bain & Co, Gartner and Hogan Lovells, a law firm with US and European roots, emerged as among the most high-profile companies whose reputations were damaged by association with Sars when it was run by Tom Moyane, the former commissioner. Moyane was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.