Sars wants to ban state-capture firms Bain and Gartner
Consultants Bain, Gartner and law firm Hogan Lovells are linked to axed commissioner Tom Moyane
18 September 2019 - 05:10
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) wants international companies found to have been complicit in its near destruction during the years of state capture to be banned from doing business with the state.
Global consultants Bain & Co, Gartner and Hogan Lovells, a law firm with US and European roots, emerged as among the most high-profile companies whose reputations were damaged by association with Sars when it was run by Tom Moyane, the former commissioner. Moyane was fired by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.