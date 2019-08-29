Once at the cutting edge, Sars has to show it can keep evolving

Tax authorities globally are working to digitise their collection operations to improve collection and compliance. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has identified digitalisation as one of the most transformative trends shaping the global tax space.

That’s hardly surprising, especially given the pressure on governments globally to better account for the taxes paid to them and to crack down on excessive tax avoidance by private and corporate citizens. But while many developed economies are just at the start of their digitalisation efforts, emerging markets have been ahead of the game for some time. The impact these efforts have had could be a good indicator of what the future of taxation looks like and what implications digitalisation might have for wealthy individuals.

One of the first countries to embrace digitalisation was Estonia. It’s had a digitalised tax authority since 1991, when it achieved independence from the USSR. In line with its overarching mission to become Europe’s leading digital economy, it has continued to invest in its digitalised tax services over three decades, constantly maintaining and improving its service offering to taxpayers. Almost all declarations of income tax are done online, with percentages for VAT and customs declarations even higher.

South Africans, meanwhile, have been able to digitally file taxes since 2001, when Sars launched its e-filing service. Once regarded as a leader in digitalised platforms for tax administrations, things were allowed to slip, with no IT upgrades from 2014 to 2018. This was reflective of a wider malaise in the revenue service in which revenues shrank for several years.