Hogan Lovells throws Tom Moyane under the bus

Axed SA Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has yet to answer to the allegations levelled against him individually in the disciplinary process initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March.

At the heart of these charges is Moyane’s handling of the R1.2m in suspicious and unusual transactions in the bank account of his former second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa, which was identified by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in 2016.

This week the matter took an interesting twist when Hogan Lovells, the law firm Moyane hired to investigate the Makwakwa transactions, accused Moyane of having been a "liar" when he publicly said his former second-in-charge was cleared of wrongdoing and allowed him to return to work in November 2017.

Moyane approached the Pretoria high court last week to reverse his axing and prevent Ramaphosa from appointing a successor. Arguments were heard this week. It was yet another attempt to hobble the restoration of the key state institution.

Moyane’s battle to keep his job began in March, and the past nine months have been characterised by a vociferous attempt on his part to block all processes to hold him to account and get Sars on the road to recovery.

Moyane also wants the court to prevent the Sars commission of inquiry, chaired by retired judge Robert Nugent, from delivering its final report to Ramaphosa in the coming week, and to restore his suspension (he was fired by the president on November 1). He wants to revert to suspension on full pay and potentially face his disciplinary charges.

While the extent of Moyane’s misrule at Sars was made patently clear before the Nugent inquiry over the past five months, the disciplinary inquiry against the former tax boss has largely stalled due to his "Stalingrad" legal approach.