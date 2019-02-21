REVENUE COLLECTION: Dire cost of Sars’s implosion

For four years, the agency has consistently had falls in revenue, partly because many experienced and skilled people were either hounded out or quit.

Retired judge Robert Nugent, who chaired the commission of inquiry into Sars, found that Moyane’s restructuring of it had led to the erosion of capacity and an exodus of skilled senior managers and executives.

In all, the revenue shortfall during Moyane’s tenure amounted to R100bn. After Moyane was axed, Kingon moved to address the challenges — among them the withholding of VAT refunds.

Nugent, in his final report, said there were "signs and trends" that Sars under Moyane had been intentionally withholding VAT refunds to prop up revenue figures — though the commission found that there was no "deliberate instruction" to do so.

But as Mboweni said on Wednesday, "Sars is being fixed … A new commissioner will be appointed in the coming weeks."

The FM understands that five candidates have been interviewed for the post by a panel set up by Mboweni and chaired by former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Kingon is among them, along with former Sars executives Edward Kieswetter, Nathaniel Mabetwa, Gene Ravele and Sunita Manik — who was the head of the large business centre unit that Moyane dismantled.

Mboweni’s fixes for Sars include relaunching the unit within two months and re-establishing an "illicit economy" unit to fight the trade in illegal cigarettes and tobacco. Such a unit was first set up in August 2018. The tax agency is also strengthening its information technology capacity.

As for the shortfall, Mboweni said judge Dennis Davis will assess the tax gap — the difference between what was actually collected and what should have been collected.