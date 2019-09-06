However, Zuma’s attorneys on record didn’t want to respond.

The issue Pillay had to determine was what a “reasonable person” would have assumed Zuma meant when he published his tweet.

Zuma contended that he was reacting to revelations that Hanekom had been part of the “grand plan” to oust him. This‚ he said‚ made Hanekom his enemy and an enemy of the ANC‚ the party Hanekom claimed to be loyal to. He said he had not called Hanekom an “apartheid spy”.

But Pillay said in his affidavit that Zuma had repeatedly insinuated that Hanekom was dishonest and untrustworthy. She said Hanekom had sent a lawyer’s letter to Zuma demanding that the tweet be withdrawn but he chose not to respond to it.

“He, too, wants a litigated outcome‚” she said.

In spite of his denials‚ it was clear that Zuma wanted readers to make the historical connection that an enemy agent referred to apartheid spy, the judge said, adding that as the chief of intelligence and an elder in the ANC‚ his utterances were weightier than those of ordinary people.

“He mistakenly assumes that loyalty to the ANC is synonymous with loyalty to him. His assumption is both factually and constitutionally untenable. It was the national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC who recalled him. Many other members of the party were of the view that he did not possess the characteristics befitting the office.”

Pillay said that for Zuma to dismiss Hanekom’s anti-apartheid activism‚ his loyalty to the ANC and his underground work as irrelevant to the application was not only offensive and inflammatory but also disingenuous. “And he has offered not a shred of evidence to support his claim that Hanekom was an apartheid-era spy. False narratives about SA history cannot be left unchecked.”

Pillay said on the objective evidence‚ it was Zuma who had propagated a false narrative about Hanekom.

“He distorts objective historical facts ... he seeks to undermine the NEC decision. The litigants finger each other as wedge-drivers. This calls for a value judgment best left to the party to which they both belong.”