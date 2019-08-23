Spy tweet did not refer to Hanekom, Zuma’s lawyer argues

But Sikhakhane is not convinced.

“I don’t think that a person who wants to describe every detail of his life and communicate what they think on social media every second of the day is reasonable,” he argued in the Durban high court on Friday afternoon.

Sikhakhane insists that Zuma was referring to Hanekom as his known foe, a man who has admitted to working with the EFF to remove the former president from office.

“Mr Hanekom does not deny that he colluded with the EFF to remove the leader of his own party,” he says.

Sikhakhane says it was Hanekom who claimed he had been referred to as an apartheid spy and “had picked up a dagger and stabbed himself”.

In response to questions from judge Dhaya Pillay, Sikhakhane said the “enemy” that Zuma referred to was the EFF and other opposition parties.

Zuma posted his disputed tweet in response to allegations from EFF leader Julius Malema that Hanekom had “plotted” with the EFF “to bring down Zuma”. Malema further claimed that Hanekom had provided the EFF with “the list of the ANC MPs who were going to vote with us in the vote of no confidence against Jacob Zuma”.

Zuma responded by tweeting: “I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent”.