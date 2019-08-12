National Jacob Zuma’s spy claims to be tested in court Derek Hanekom sues for R500,000 after former president accuses him of being an apartheid spy BL PREMIUM

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has said he needed to sell items of clothing to pay the lawyers fighting his corruption case, is set to have spy allegations against one of his former colleagues tested in court.Derek Hanekom, whom Zuma appointed to various positions in his administration, including science and technology and tourism, is suing the former leader of the ANC and the country for R500,000 after he accused him of being an apartheid spy. The defamation case is set for August 21 and will give Zuma a legal platform to provide evidence for his accusations and for the court to scrutinise them. Hanekom, most recently the tourism minister, argued that the accusations made on Zuma’s official Twitter account had caused "immense harm and damage" to his reputation and this harm would continue as long as "this statement remained published without censure".Hanekom said Zuma’s tweet, made just days after the former president appeared at the Zondo commission of inquiry into stat...