National MINING CONFERENCE Gwede Mantashe promotes hoax mineral to investors

In an attempt to woo investors to SA, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe promoted a mineral that existed only in the minds of those behind an April Fool’s Day spoof.

In a speech written for Mantashe and delivered by him at the Africa Down Under mining conference in Perth on Wednesday to about 400 delegates he extolled the virtues of the newly discovered "Hazenile" battery mineral.