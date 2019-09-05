MINING CONFERENCE
Gwede Mantashe promotes hoax mineral to investors
05 September 2019 - 05:10
In an attempt to woo investors to SA, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe promoted a mineral that existed only in the minds of those behind an April Fool’s Day spoof.
In a speech written for Mantashe and delivered by him at the Africa Down Under mining conference in Perth on Wednesday to about 400 delegates he extolled the virtues of the newly discovered "Hazenile" battery mineral.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.