Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What is Gwede Mantashe smoking?

His assertion that mining is a sunrise industry is easily contradicted by the facts of a dying sector

12 July 2019 - 05:00
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

I could not believe my ears when I heard the honorable minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe telling a crowd that mining is a sunrise rather than a sunset industry. 

We all know it’s a dying  industry because mines are closing left, right and centre, shafts are being mothballed and thousands of miners are being laid off.

SA legislation, such as  the Mineral Resources Act, the new mining charter and militant unions are behind the industry’s  moribund state.

I wonder what the honorable minister smoked before he started talking such utter nonsense.

 Jean Michel Bouvier

 Bryanston

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Wake up, Mr President, and make your ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Who is the real rogue?
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Offshore asset managers raise their profiles in ...
Opinion
4.
Innovative solar plus storage a boost for ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: With Reserve Bank appointments, ...
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Petroleum resources development bill to be developed soon, says Gwede Mantashe

National

Ramaphosa submits Bosasa probe response to Mkhwebane

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.