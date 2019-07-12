LETTER: What is Gwede Mantashe smoking?

I could not believe my ears when I heard the honorable minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe telling a crowd that mining is a sunrise rather than a sunset industry.

We all know it’s a dying industry because mines are closing left, right and centre, shafts are being mothballed and thousands of miners are being laid off.

SA legislation, such as the Mineral Resources Act, the new mining charter and militant unions are behind the industry’s moribund state.

I wonder what the honorable minister smoked before he started talking such utter nonsense.

Jean Michel Bouvier

Bryanston