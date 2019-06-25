Petroleum resources development bill to be developed soon, says Gwede Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the bill will soon undergo public participation, cabinet and parliamentary processes.

“The bill will further provide regulatory certainty to the upstream petroleum industry and stimulate growth and development of this sector,” Mantashe said.

He said the government was convinced that it would add growth to the economy if petroleum was developed into a fully fledged sector.

He made the announcement during his address in the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address in the joint sitting of the national assembly and the national council of provinces.

He also said that significant work had been done to remove the uncertainty that held back the development of the mining industry in particular, with the finalisation of the Mining Charter and separation of petroleum from the regulatory framework governing traditional minerals.

Mantashe said the mining and energy sector had “‘huge potential for exploration, production and beneficiation”.

“It is for this reason that we have prioritised the restoration of a policy and regulatory environment that is stable and predictable,” Mantashe said.

Other priorities included providing universal access to energy and lowering the cost of energy.