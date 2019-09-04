Stun grenades explode outside WEF as protesters mob venue

Protesters demanding to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa surrounded Cape Town International Convention Centre on Wednesday as the four-day World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa got underway. Police used stun grenades and pepper spray in an attempt to disperse them.

The crowd was demanding to hear from the president about the government’s response to gender-based violence (GBV).

Several thousand students who demonstrated outside parliament following the rape and murder of University of Cape Town first-year Uyinene Mrwetyana made their way to the convention centre.

Police inside the convention centre instructed delegates not to go near the windows.