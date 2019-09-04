‘The nation is in mourning,’ Ramaphosa tells business leaders ahead of WEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa took on the difficult task on Wednesday morning of addressing business leaders on SA’s attractiveness as an investment destination in an atmosphere weighed down by the violent crime sweeping the country.

The meeting, hosted by Brand SA on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Cape Town, was intended as a seminar “on the ease of doing business”. Ramaphosa had no choice but to adapt his remarks, holding a moment’s silence for women killed at the hands of the men and for those who have died as a consequence of attacks on foreign nationals in Gauteng.

“It is most unfortunate to meet at a time when we are going through a spate of horrible news. The nation is in deep mourning; we are all deeply disturbed by the killings of women. ... It calls on us as men to rise up and say this should never happen in our name. As men we should stand up and say that we are going to bring an end to the abuse of women and children,” he said.

At the same time, SA also faced “another challenge” of people taking the law into their own hands.

“As much as they have certain grievances I have said that taking action against people from other nations should never be allowed. SA is a home for all. We are not the only country that has become home for people who are fleeing their own countries,” he said.

Residents have reportedly taken part in co-ordinated attacks, looting foreign-owned businesses in Tembisa, Alexandra, Hillbrow, Cleveland, Jeppestown and the Johannesburg CBD since Sunday. The violence continued on Tuesday, spreading to other areas including Germiston on the East Rand. Similar violence also took place in the Pretoria CBD last week.