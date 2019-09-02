NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaite’s retirement from NPA offers Cyril Ramaphosa a rare opportunity to clean house
Turnover of deputy heads has been slow, but departure of Silas Ramaite is likely to accelerate changes at this key level
02 September 2019 - 05:04
Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite’s retirement at the weekend has opened up a key position in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and will afford President Cyril Ramaphosa another opportunity to appoint a trusted senior executive.
Shamila Batohi’s appointment as national director of public prosecutions was a big step in restoring the integrity of the NPA, which has been seen for about a decade as politically abused.
