National NEWS ANALYSIS: Ramaite's retirement from NPA offers Cyril Ramaphosa a rare opportunity to clean house Turnover of deputy heads has been slow, but departure of Silas Ramaite is likely to accelerate changes at this key level

Former deputy national director of public prosecutions Silas Ramaite’s retirement at the weekend has opened up a key position in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and will afford President Cyril Ramaphosa another opportunity to appoint a trusted senior executive.

Shamila Batohi’s appointment as national director of public prosecutions was a big step in restoring the integrity of the NPA, which has been seen for about a decade as politically abused.