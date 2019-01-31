Shamila Batohi dives into the NPA ‘shark tank’

In October 2016, then national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams sent the markets into a tailspin when he announced that then finance minister Pravin Gordhan and former senior SA Revenue Service officials Oupa Magashula and Ivan Pillay would be charged with fraud.

Abrahams was confident about the charges, which he announced after attending a meeting at the ANC’s headquarters, Luthuli House.

Two weeks later — a day before Gordhan and his co-accused were due to appear in the dock — that confidence had evaporated. There Abrahams was, flanked by deputy NDPP Silas Ramaite and Torie Pretorius, head of the priority crimes litigation unit and the man who had officially made the decision to charge Gordhan. Abrahams announced that the charges were being withdrawn, as it was clear there had been no intention to commit a crime in paying out Pillay’s pension.

But the damage was done. Thousands of South Africans had already planned to hit the streets of Pretoria to protest against the charges, which were believed to be politically motivated.

Public trust in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has been slowly eroding over more than a decade — but charging Gordhan, Magashula and Pillay, and then dropping those charges, was a step too far. Calls for Abrahams’s head grew.

It would only be about two years later that the Constitutional Court effectively axed Abrahams by declaring his position vacant — a decision that opened space for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s "new dawn" in the prosecuting authority.

The NPA now has the chance to shed its political skin — used, it is said, to protect various political players from prosecution, including former president Jacob Zuma — and act without fear or favour, as required by its mandate and the constitution.