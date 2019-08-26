National SA’s economic downturn has dire consequences for women SA's soaring unemployment poses deeply worrying implications for the country's women who are already among the world's most vulnerable to violence BL PREMIUM

SA’s worsening economic crisis and deepening unemployment have severe and frightening consequences for the country’s women who are among the world’s most susceptible to murder, rape and violence.

While unemployment and poverty are just two of a broad number of factors contributing to SA’s high levels of gender-based violence, a deterioration in the country’s economy will exacerbate these two issues and feed directly into the problem, making it ever more difficult to address.