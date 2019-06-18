RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Bathabile Dlamini blaming her failures on sexism just won’t wash
18 June 2019 - 07:25
Extract
I heard them before I saw them. The media centre at the ANC's 54th national conference at Nasrec was pulsating after the announcement of the election results of the top six positions. Journalists were hammering out stories about the dramatic events leading to the crowning of Cyril Ramaphosa. Foreign correspondents gushed on international networks about the significance of “the rise of Nelson Mandela’s favoured successor”.
Then there was a commotion at the door of the media centre and a gaggle led by the president of the ANC Women's League, Bathabile Dlamini, burst in. They were incensed, some in tears, that Ramaphosa, and not Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had won the election.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.