High court finds Radebe’s axing of Necsa board members unlawful

The Pretoria high court on Friday ruled that the minister of energy’s axing of SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) chair Kelvin Kemm and board member Pamela Bosman was unlawful.

The applicants had launched a legal bid to set aside their removal in December when then energy minister Jeff Radebe disbanded the board for gross misconduct relating to financial mismanagement, remuneration irregularities, unauthorised international travel, and the issuing of misleading, inaccurate or defamatory media statements.

The minister further blamed the Necsa board for a year-long shutdown in production at its subsidiary, NTP Radioisotopes.

Radebe also suspended Necsa CEO Phumzile Tshelane pending the outcome of an investigation. Tshelane was ultimately fired in May.

Necsa, a state-owned entity, is in crisis. It made a loss for the past two years and NTP has continued to experience ongoing operational challenges in 2019. In July, Necsa chair Rob Adam resigned after just seven months at the helm, and its board suspended chief legal officer Vusi Mabelana.

In their court papers, Kemm, Bosman and Tshelane said the manner in which they were removed by the minister was procedurally unfair and part of a preordained plan.

They argued they were given an unreasonably short amount of time to respond to the minister’s many allegations against them — the board members were given five calendar days to respond while Tshelane was afforded seven. They also argued the minister could not have engaged with their response adequately as they were removed from their posts within an hour after submitting over 2,000 pages of response to the minister.