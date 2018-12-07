National

Fired Necsa board were deliberately defiant, says Jeff Radebe

The board’s removal was a result of its ‘continued ineptitude and deliberate acts of defiance’, particularly the signing of an MOU with Russia’s Rusatom

07 December 2018 - 14:04 Lisa Steyn
Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS
Jeff Radebe. Picture: GCIS

Energy minister Jeff Radebe removed the SA Nuclear Energy Corporation (Necsa) board this week after “continued ineptitude and deliberate acts of defiance” which caused various setbacks and losses at the organisation.

Briefing the media on Friday, Radebe said one such act of defiance was when Necsa board members signed a “so-called” memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rusatom Healthcare (a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation) after they were expressly instructed not to do so.

Key to the decision to remove the Necsa board was that poor governance had led to issues at Necsa and subsidiaries, in particular NTP Radioisotopes. This subsidiary produces medical isotopes used in the treatment of cancer globally, but only recently started production after a year-long shutdown over a safety scare.

Defiance from some members of the board affected the efficacy of the entire board “thereby seriously compromising its ability to collectively discharge its fiduciary duty”, Radebe said.

On Thursday the government replaced the Necsa board.  The corporation’s former CEO, Rob Adam, replaced Kelvin Kemm as chair. 

The new members of the board are Ramatsemela Masango, Aadil Patel, Bishen Singh, Pulane Kingston, Matlhodi Ngwenya, Jabulani Ndlovu and Pulane Molokwane.

CEO Phumzile Tshelane has been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

On Friday, Radebe announced former managing director of NTP, Don Robertson, would act as interim CEO.

The DA’s energy spokesperson Gwen Ngwenya said in a statement on Thursday the party was concerned the board’s removal had not been done on valid grounds.

“In particular, the minister needs to answer whether there is a deal with a foreign company involving Necsa/NTP Radioisotopes, from which the minister stands to financially benefit — or from which he has already benefited,” Ngwenya said.

Radebe said on Friday that such allegations were “balderdash”.

The minister said serious governance matters relating to the former board also included: repetitive instance of legislative non-compliance; non-adherence to specific shareholder instructions and directives; financial mismanagement; remuneration irregularities; unauthorised international travel and issuance of misleading, inaccurate and/or defamatory media statements.

Additionally, “numerous irregularities had also been raised by the auditor-general of SA during the 2017-18 audit process, which to date remains incomplete and compromises the financial integrity of the organisation”, Radebe said.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Former CEO Rob Adam new Necsa chair as cabinet replaces board

Former chair Kelvin Kemm and CEO Phumzile Tshelane were removed from their roles, and the DA wants to know why
National
21 hours ago

State-owned nuclear medicine maker reopens after crippling shutdown

One of SA’s profitable state-owned enterprises reopens after a year-long shutdown
Companies
11 days ago

SA rejects Putin nuclear deal

Ramaphosa tells Russian counterpart the country is not ready to sign an agreement because it cannot afford it
National
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Tomorrow’s technology in SA: watch UJ’s ...
National
2.
Fired Necsa board were deliberately defiant, says ...
National
3.
Eskom should consider selling its crown jewels, ...
National
4.
SOEs a major exposure for the PIC
National

Related Articles

Peeved Putin still pushes nuclear
Business

Necsa inks deal for tech used in nuclear medicine with Russia’s Rusatom ...
Companies / Healthcare

NTP Radioisotopes resumes production after three-month shutdown
National

Medical costs up as plant shuts down
National / Health

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.