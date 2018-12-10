Former Necsa chair and suspended CEO in court bid to challenge disbanding of board

Members of the disbanded SA Nuclear Energy Corporation board and its suspended CEO have launched an urgent court application to set aside their removal.

In the court papers, filed on Monday, the corporation’s former chair Kelvin Kemm, suspended CEO Phumzile Tshelane and fired board member Pamela Bosman said the manner in which they were removed by energy minister Jeff Radebe was procedurally unfair and a charade. They said Radebe had a “preordained plan” to remove them.

Last week the minister disbanded the board, noting that acts of “some defiant board members” had compromised the ability of the entire board to discharge its fiduciary duties. These acts included: financial mismanagement; remuneration irregularities; unauthorised international travel; and issuance of misleading, inaccurate or defamatory media statements.

The minister also blamed the Necsa board for a year-long shutdown in production at its subsidiary, NTP Radioisotopes. Radebe also noted Necsa signed a memorandum of understanding with Rusatom Healthcare, a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation, despite being expressly instructed not to do so.

On November 22, Radebe gave the board five calendar days and the CEO seven calendar days to provide reasons why they should not be removed.

In his founding affidavit, Kemm said this is an “extraordinarily short time frame” to submit a response to the raft of allegations, and a short extension was requested by their lawyers.

On the evening of December 3, a response was e-mailed to the minister, which Kemm detailed in his affidavit.

On NTP’s prolonged shutdown, over which the minister raised the Necsa board’s “apparent lack of leadership” in resolving the matter, Kemm argued that because NTP had its own independent board, there is no legal or factual basis to hold the Necsa board responsible for safety-related incidents there.

On the signing of the memorandum of understanding with Rusatom Healthcare, Kemm said the minister had been largely silent on the issue until the morning of the signing ceremony in July when he was advised that Radebe did not agree. But the ceremony took place alongside the Brics summit in Johannesburg and Kemm said he went ahead as it would have been politically embarrassing to back out at that stage.

Kemm said the board submitted quarterly reports to the minister and any concerns should have been raised in response to these, but never were. He said the Necsa board had also been subjected to an independent appraisal by the Institute of Directors in Southern Africa, which concluded it performed well.

Kemm, Tshelane and Bosman e-mailed a response to the minister’s office on December 3 and hand-delivered it with original letters and annexures at 1.30pm on December 4. They received notice of their removal, or suspension and disciplinary inquiry in Tshelane’s case, within an hour. The minister’s letter said they had failed to meet the “required standard of proof”.

Kemm argued this is unreasonable and shows the opportunity to respond to the issues was not genuine.

The following day the cabinet approved the appointment of a new Necsa chair and board.

