NEWS ANALYSIS: Mdluli case underlines importance of the role played by civil society during the Zuma era
Former crime intelligence boss will finally be sentenced in a matter that dates back two decades
02 August 2019 - 05:07
In September former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli will face sentencing proceedings in a matter that dates back two decades.
This is no small feat as Mdluli, who was one of former president Jacob Zuma’s closest allies and had an iron grip on crime intelligence for a number of years, was seen as being untouchable in the decade in which Zuma was in office. The criminal justice system was brought to its knees under Zuma's watch.
