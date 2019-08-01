Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Richard Mdluli is finally punished

01 August 2019 - 05:00
Richard Mdluli. Picture: THE TIMES
Richard Mdluli. Picture: THE TIMES

On Tuesday, Richard Mdluli, former head of police crime intelligence, was convicted in the Johannesburg high court on counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and intimidation.

This follows a series of legal challenges, over several years, by Freedom Under Law to decisions that would have given Mdluli impunity and kept him in his crucial post.

The charges against Mdluli relating to kidnapping and assault against Oupa Ramogiba had initially been withdrawn by prosecutors Andrew Chauke and Nomgcobo Jiba, while fraud and corruption charges were withdrawn by prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi.

Judge Ephraim Makgoba initially granted Freedom Under Law an urgent order directing that Mdluli stand down from his position pending the determination of a review of that decision.

In doing so, the court stressed that a constitutional democracy could not tolerate a situation in which one of the country’s key crime fighters continued to perform his daily functions while himself facing serious allegations of criminality. That Mdluli had not been finally convicted of these grave crimes was not the issue.

In due course Freedom Under Law’s review of the prosecutors’ decision too was upheld. Mdluli’s trial ensued, and has extended over a lengthy period, culminating in this week’s conviction by Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

While it is unfortunate that the charges of fraud and corruption were not reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority, it is an important vindication of the rule of law that one of SA’s most senior police officers has been held accountable for some of the crimes he has committed.

However, it is a cause for reflection that had Freedom Under Law, one of a group of civil society watchdogs active in this way, not challenged the decisions to withdraw charges and keep Mdluli at his desk, his impunity would have been assured.

Nicole Fritz
Freedom Under Law

Jiba and Mrwebi given opportunity to make representations to parliament

The decision was taken by parliament’s two justice committees, which want to be meticulous about the process and ‘err on the side of caution’
National
1 week ago

Parliament ‘not obliged’ to re-open inquiry into Jiba and Mrwebi

Legal adviser tells committees they are empowered only to decide whether to reinstate fired NPA officials
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Stopping BLF from participating ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: DA has lost my vote
Opinion / Letters
3.
CARTOON: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s view
Opinion
4.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC’s murder machine
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITORIAL: President’s survival skills look shaky
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Richard Mdluli found guilty of kidnapping, assault and intimidation

National

NPA boss Shamila Batohi to review all high-profile cases

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.