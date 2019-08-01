LETTER: Richard Mdluli is finally punished

On Tuesday, Richard Mdluli, former head of police crime intelligence, was convicted in the Johannesburg high court on counts of kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault and intimidation.

This follows a series of legal challenges, over several years, by Freedom Under Law to decisions that would have given Mdluli impunity and kept him in his crucial post.

The charges against Mdluli relating to kidnapping and assault against Oupa Ramogiba had initially been withdrawn by prosecutors Andrew Chauke and Nomgcobo Jiba, while fraud and corruption charges were withdrawn by prosecutor Lawrence Mrwebi.

Judge Ephraim Makgoba initially granted Freedom Under Law an urgent order directing that Mdluli stand down from his position pending the determination of a review of that decision.

In doing so, the court stressed that a constitutional democracy could not tolerate a situation in which one of the country’s key crime fighters continued to perform his daily functions while himself facing serious allegations of criminality. That Mdluli had not been finally convicted of these grave crimes was not the issue.

In due course Freedom Under Law’s review of the prosecutors’ decision too was upheld. Mdluli’s trial ensued, and has extended over a lengthy period, culminating in this week’s conviction by Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

While it is unfortunate that the charges of fraud and corruption were not reinstated by the National Prosecuting Authority, it is an important vindication of the rule of law that one of SA’s most senior police officers has been held accountable for some of the crimes he has committed.

However, it is a cause for reflection that had Freedom Under Law, one of a group of civil society watchdogs active in this way, not challenged the decisions to withdraw charges and keep Mdluli at his desk, his impunity would have been assured.

Nicole Fritz

Freedom Under Law