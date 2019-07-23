Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely to spur calls for her removal

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is staring down the barrel of a gun after the Constitutional Court said she should be held personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred by the SA Reserve Bank in the review of her findings in the apartheid-era loan to bail out Bankorp.

In a scathing ruling, the country’s highest court found that she had told a "number of falsehoods" in the course of the litigation.

The latest legal setback will give more ammunition to those who have called for Mkhwebane to be removed from office.

