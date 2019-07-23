National

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely to spur calls for her removal

Top court says the public protector is personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred in the review of her findings on Bankorp loan

23 July 2019 - 05:10 Claudi Mailovich
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS
Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: REUTERS

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is staring down the barrel of a gun after the Constitutional Court said she should be held personally liable for almost R1m of fees incurred by the SA Reserve Bank in the review of her findings in the apartheid-era loan to bail out Bankorp.

In a scathing ruling, the country’s highest court found that she had told a "number of falsehoods" in the course of the litigation.

The latest legal setback will give more ammunition to those who have called for Mkhwebane to be removed from office.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Busisiwe Mkhwebane has to fork out almost R1m

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa faces his biggest test

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's findings are the most serious yet made against a sitting president
Opinion
1 day ago

Protector’s findings ‘wrong in law and irrational’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The president says public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report exceeded the scope of her office
National
1 day ago

Absa denies it refused to co-operate with public protector in Ramaphosa probe

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane asserted on Friday that her office had subpoenaed Absa to provide bank account information relating to her ...
National
2 days ago

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public protector’s reports to lead the news

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces urgent court action to contest the findings of Mkhwebane’s report
Politics
1 day ago

Mkhwebane contests Ramaphosa’s court bid

President fighting to ensure he is not forced to take disciplinary action against Gordhan
National
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s latest legal setback likely ...
National
2.
NHI gets nod despite poor evaluation of pilot ...
National / Health
3.
Restructuring of Eskom debt ‘inevitable’
Companies / Energy
4.
Deployment of army to Cape Flats not a permanent ...
National

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Cyril Ramaphosa faces his biggest test

Opinion / Editorials

Protector’s findings ‘wrong in law and irrational’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

National

Absa denies it refused to co-operate with public protector in Ramaphosa probe

National

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Public protector’s reports to lead the news

Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.