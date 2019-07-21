Protector’s findings ‘wrong in law and irrational’, says Cyril Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane first found that Ramaphosa deliberately misled the National Assembly when he was asked about a donation made to his ANC election campaign by Bosasa. She also found that Ramphosa was in breach of the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code and the constitution.

But Ramaphosa said he decided to review the report because of its deficiencies.

“I have instructed my legal representatives to prepare a legal application to this effect as a matter of urgency. And given the gravity of this matter and appreciate the effect these findings have on the standing and the credibility on both the president and the public protector, it is essential that the courts be given an opportunity to review the report and make a finding accordingly,” he said.

Mkhwebane recommended that parliament take action with 30 days of the release of her report and the speaker of the National Assembly, Thandi Modise, ensure that Ramaphosa releases the list of all the people who donated to his CR17 campaign for the ANC presidency.

Ramaphosa argued that Mkhwebane acted inconsistently with the constitution because he was not given an opportunity to comment on the remedial action against him.

He said he would resort to an independent review of the report by the courts.

Ramaphosa said he was doing this to preserve the integrity of his office as president and not out of disrespect for the office of the public protector.

He would not comment on whether he thought Mkhwebane’s report was borne out of malice, repeating that he had immense respect for her office.

“My decision to seek a judicial review of this report should by no means be seen as a comment on the person who occupies this office, the competence or motives of the public protector. This is motivated instead, by a determination that the law should be applied correctly and consistently,” Ramaphosa said, adding that both he as president and the public protector are both not above the law.

The president hinted that he will argue in court that Mkhwebane did not have jurisdiction and acted out of her scope when she investigated other donations to his CR17 campaign and found that the movement of money pointed to money laundering.