Absa denies it refused to co-operate with public protector in Ramaphosa probe

Banking group Absa has denied that it refused to co-operate with the public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, with regards to her investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhwebane asserted on Friday that her office had subpoenaed Absa to provide bank account information relating to her investigation into the president.

However, Absa denied receiving any such subpoena.

“We wish to place on record that Absa is not aware of such a subpoena and therefore has not refused to co-operate with her investigation,” said Absa spokesperson Phumza Macanda.

“In the past 12 months, Absa has received two subpoenas from the public protector and has, in accordance with the law, complied with them. These subpoenas did not involve any information relating to the president.

“The public protector's assertion is therefore refuted,” Macanda added.