WATCH: SA tells Davos that the country is open for business

24 January 2019 - 11:12 Business Day TV
Black Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
A country strategic dialogue was held on the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos to highlight investment opportunities in SA.  

President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed himself to attracting R1.2-trillion in investment into the country over the next five years.

Black Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale joined Business Day TV to discuss the need to attract investment.

