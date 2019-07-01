Former BLSA head Bonang Mohale joins Bidvest

Bonang Mohale, CEO of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) until last week, has joined services, trading and distribution group Bidvest as an independent non-executive director.

“Bonang has held several leadership positions in the private sector and has been lauded and recognised with several awards over the past 25 years,” Bidvest said on Monday.

Mohale was CEO of BLSA from June 2017 to end-June 2019. He was replaced by Busisiwe Mavuso, effective on July 1.

He has also been chair of Shell SA, CEO of Drake & Scull FM SA, CEO of Sanlam, executive vice-president of SAA, and MD of Otis.

Bidvest said he will be appointed as a member of the group’s acquisitions committee, nominations committee and the social and ethics committee.

Bidvest, whose brands include Rennies Travel and motor retailer Bidvest McCarthy, said in June its operating performance in the 10 months to end-April “has been acceptable”.

The group said trading profits continued to grow, “albeit at a slower pace than that reported in December 2018”.

Bidvest said at the time it was pursuing several “larger-sized” acquisitions.

Meanwhile, Mohale said in a separate statement on Monday he will also commit more time to his latest start-up, SiSebenza, which he co-founded with Marc Lubner, Gary Woolf and Andrew Robinson in early 2019.

SiSebenza provides entrepreneur and small business support.

“I’m looking forward to being able to dedicate more time to improving the local business environment,” Mohale said.

“The more focus there is on kick-starting our economic stagnation, the more chance we have of solving a range socio-economic woes and improving our global competitiveness.”

