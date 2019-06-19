Economic growth should be the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s Sona

The sense of consolidation and renewal since the electoral victory of the Ramaphosa administration has bought the ruling party valuable time to replenish its authority, repair the legitimacy of the state and strengthen the leadership corpse in government ministries and departments that had been denuded during the nine lost years of the Zuma government. It is a huge undertaking, in circumstances that are hardly auspicious.

The stakes are high. Looming is the spectre of yet another recession after two consecutive quarters of negative growth and the attendant risk of another credit downgrade. This threatens to worsen an already lethal cocktail of social and economic problems. Job creation on the scale needed depends heavily on investment. However, a host of factors continues to feed the reluctance of foreign and domestic business to invest massively in a renewed industrialisation drive capable of creating large numbers of viable jobs.

For one, according to Stats SA (2018), just 40% of working-age South Africans (or two out of five working-age South Africans) has a job, compared with 65% in Brazil, 71% in China and 55% in India. It is further asserted that to match the emerging markets average of 56%, SA would need to employ approximately 18-million people.

On these calculations, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates that reducing unemployment to 10% by 2025 requires the creation of 7.5-million jobs, assuming that labour force participation returns to its pre-2008 crisis rate of 58%. From an international perspective, this is a low participation rate. If labour force participation were to rise to an emerging-market average of 65%, an estimated 10-million jobs would need to be created.

‘Infrasructure bottlenecks’

The concerns, though, run deeper. According to the OECD’s 2018 country assessment of SA: “Inactivity is widespread, settlement structures are too remote from economic centres, and severe infrastructure bottlenecks prevent economic activity from delivering the benefits of prosperity to all”.

This constellation of developments has contributed to persistently wide income inequalities. According to 2018 Stats SA data, SA’s Gini-coefficient (the measure of inequality) is among the highest in the world, at 0.64. Thus, the highest levels of income inequality in the world are combined with a large proportion of the SA population living below the poverty line — more than half the population live on less than $2 per day.

To confront these challenges the economy needs to achieve and sustain much stronger rates of investment (both domestic and foreign direct), and more inclusion of people in growth-enhancing and employment-absorbing economic activities than is currently the case. Will the economy achieve this?