National

Daniel Mminele’s exit leaves the Reserve Bank vulnerable

The deputy governor is the second to depart in the past six months, creating a leadership vacuum at a politically sensitive time

BL PREMIUM
28 June 2019 - 05:10 Warren Thompsonand Karl Genertzky

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.