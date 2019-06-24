DA distances itself from money-laundering issue in Ramaphosa probe

The DA has sought to distance itself from responsibility for the public protector’s investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election campaign funding accounts were embroiled in money laundering. It maintains it did not formally ask that this be investigated.

While confirming that it welcomed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision to widen the scope of the complaint it lodged with her office — that Ramaphosa misled parliament over a R500,000 donation he received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson — the DA says it did not expect her to do so.

