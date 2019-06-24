National

DA distances itself from money-laundering issue in Ramaphosa probe

24 June 2019 - 05:10 Karyn Maughan
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

The DA has sought to distance itself from responsibility for the public protector’s investigation into whether President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election campaign funding accounts were embroiled in money laundering. It maintains it did not formally ask that this be investigated.

While confirming that it welcomed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision to widen the scope of the complaint it lodged with her office — that Ramaphosa misled parliament over a R500,000 donation he received from Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson — the DA says it did not expect her to do so.

Ramaphosa dirty money allegations labelled ‘bizarre’

‘All legal and regulatory requirements were met,’ says former CR17 campaign manager after report says public protector is investigating Ramaphosa for ...
National
8 hours ago

Mkhwebane’s report poses a threat to Ramaphosa’s leadership

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report on the Bosasa donation to Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign could pose a significant threat to his leadership
Features
4 days ago

Ramaphosa asks to question Maimane on Bosasa allegations

Presidency said there is information in their evidence to the public protector he needs clarity on so he can properly respond to Mkhwebane's notice
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Cyril Ramaphosa could end up in court over Bosasa spat

Public protector last week served president with a official notification regarding the Bosasa saga, but president claims he did not deliberately ...
National
2 weeks ago

