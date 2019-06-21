National

IFP accepts ANC offer to chair Scopa

The opposition party says it has asked Mkhuleko Hlengwa to take up the post as he has been an active member of the public accounts committee

21 June 2019 - 13:30 Bekezela Phakathi
Inkatha Freedom Party members. Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU
The IFP confirmed on Friday that it has accepted the ANC’s offer for it to chair parliament’s powerful standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

Scopa is a key finance watchdog committee that closely monitors how ministers and senior government officials spend public funds. The position of chair is traditionally offered to smaller opposition parties. However, the DA, which is the main opposition party in parliament, was also eyeing the post after it offered the ANC a similar role in the Western Cape provincial legislature.

The IFP said it had nominated Mkhuleko Hlengwa to take up the Scopa chair post as he has, over the past five years, been an active member of the committee and has played a formidable role in holding government departments to account.

“We believe that the offering of this post to the IFP is as a result of our very firm stance and tough position on corruption in holding the executive and all government departments to account. The IFP is confident that Hon Hlengwa MP will fulfil this role with integrity and diligence,” the party said.

phakathib@businesslive.co.za 

