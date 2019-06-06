DA wants the ANC to offer it the powerful Scopa chair position

The DA leader indicated that there were informal discussions underway with the ANC in this regard.

“When it comes to parliamentary accountability, size, indeed, does matter ... If the ANC says it’s serious about accountability, this would be [the] route to go to ensure that we exercise the appropriate accountability. It’s easy to get a small party to agree with you; it’s quite a different process when you’ve got a party [with] the size and the muscle of the official opposition, such as the DA, to, in fact, do the hard yards of not just looking at public accounts just to gloss over them, but to interrogate them properly.”

Turning to more internal DA arrangements, Maimane said it had resolved not to deploy other long-serving and experienced MPs, such as James Selfe, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters, to the shadow cabinet. Selfe is the chair of the DA federal executive, while Waters and Walters are deputy chairs of the federal council.

Maimane said the party preferred them to focus on those positions as the DA prepares for the 2021 municipal elections. “One of the things going into elections 2021 and the focus on the future is that there’s work that must be done in parliament. But there are certain members that I want to focus on some of the work we want to do in the party and advance our electoral objectives going into 2021.”