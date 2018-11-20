Forensic report on the Treasury’s financial management system is still not ready

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) cancelled Tuesday’s meeting with the Treasury because it was not able to present a forensic report on the integrated financial management system (IFMS) as they were led to believe.

The government has so far spent R1.7bn on the R4.2bn project, which aims to modernise and integrate human resource and financial management across national and provincial government and replace outdated and fragmented systems.

The first phase of the project had to be aborted after governance lapses resulted in misspending of R1.2bn. The project was abandoned with cabinet approval in 2013, after about eight years of preparation, in favour of a better alternative.

Scopa has told the Treasury to submit the 421-page report on Thursday, even though the Treasury has problems with it.

The report was compiled by Nexus Forensic Services, which conducted an investigation into the IFMS on behalf of the Treasury, and submitted its report in July.