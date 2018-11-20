Forensic report on the Treasury’s financial management system is still not ready
The standing committee on public accounts is looking into the system on which the government has already spent R1.7bn
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) cancelled Tuesday’s meeting with the Treasury because it was not able to present a forensic report on the integrated financial management system (IFMS) as they were led to believe.
The government has so far spent R1.7bn on the R4.2bn project, which aims to modernise and integrate human resource and financial management across national and provincial government and replace outdated and fragmented systems.
The first phase of the project had to be aborted after governance lapses resulted in misspending of R1.2bn. The project was abandoned with cabinet approval in 2013, after about eight years of preparation, in favour of a better alternative.
Scopa has told the Treasury to submit the 421-page report on Thursday, even though the Treasury has problems with it.
The report was compiled by Nexus Forensic Services, which conducted an investigation into the IFMS on behalf of the Treasury, and submitted its report in July.
Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane informed Scopa that the Treasury had to engage with Nexus over its use of certain definitions in its report, such as for unauthorised and irregular expenditure, its interpretation of legislation, and the methodology it used for its investigation.
Before this was sorted out, the report could not be finalised or presented.
Mogajane said the report had also made findings against certain individuals who were never interviewed. It recommends that action be taken against these individuals and it is only fair, he said, that they be given an opportunity to comment.
However, Scopa chair Themba Godi said the committee “believes that it should have sight of the report, so it can see for itself the issues that the director-general is concerned about”.
The committee resolved that the report must be submitted to the committee, as is, on Thursday and scheduled a follow-up meeting with the Treasury to discuss the report on December 5.
