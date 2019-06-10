Is the Reserve Bank mandate fit for purpose?

A review of how the Bank, with its current mandate, responded to the rand crises of 1998 and 2001, puts into perspective section 41.1(b)&(c) of the constitution and provides some empirical data on which to judge the Bank mandate.

In the 1990s the Bank, with Dr Chris Stals as governor, had a policy of intervening in currency markets to prop up the rand by borrowing dollars in the forward market and selling those in the spot market, creating a net open forward position (ie net international reserves minus forward liabilities). When the rand depreciated by 28% in nominal terms against the US dollar in just five months, from April to August 1998, the Bank increased its repo rate (short-term rates) from 13% in May 1998 to almost 22% in September 1998. Long-term bond rates increased from 13% to 18%, while sovereign US dollar-denominated bond spreads increased by about 4%. At the same time share prices fell by 40% and GDP contracted during the third quarter of 1998 (quarter-on-quarter) and unemployment grew from 22.9% in 1997 to 25.4% in 1998.

The currency intervention increased the net forward position by $10bn (about R50bn). The Bank ceased to use this intervention in October 1998 and eventually closed the net open forward position in February 2004.

In 2001, when again the rand depreciated by about 26% in nominal terms against the US dollar between end-September and end-December 2001, the Bank, with Tito Mboweni as governor, neither intervened in the currency markets nor changed interest rates, other than for inflation mitigation reasons. Short-term interest rates remained stable, long-term bond yields increased by less than 1% and sovereign US dollar-denominated bond spreads narrowed by about 0.4% and share prices rose by 28%, and real GDP increased.

While one could defend the Bank’s response in 1998 as protecting the value of the rand (whatever that value of the currency was and whoever set it), one can surely not defend that Bank response as effective, transparent and accountable nor done for the wellbeing of the people of the republic. Indeed, the SA authorities have acknowledged that the intervention policy in 1998 was inappropriate.

On the other hand, one would be hard-pressed to criticise the Bank’s non-intervention in 2001, since not only were no costs expended nor interest rate raised, unlike in 1998, the economy remained stable, share prices increased and GDP increased. However, without any target value of the rand to protect — the author is not advocating for any target exchange rate — it is anyone’s guess whether the value of the rand was protected or not under the current Bank mandate. The question arises, does the value of the rand need protection as section 224.1 of the constitution demands?

Therefore, it is difficult not to conclude that the above shows that the Bank mandate allows for ineffective, non-transparent, non-accountable and incoherent governance of the monetary policy of SA and certainly not for the wellbeing of the people of the republic. Is it fit for purpose? Should the Bank mandate not be amended? If so, to what?

A contrast of the responses of the Bank with its current mandate, to that of the Fed, the BoE and the European Central Bank (ECB), all with price stability and full/maximum employment in their mandates, to the same crisis — the 2008/2009 global economic crisis — points to an amendment of the Bank mandate that the SA government ought to consider.

The BoE base rate was reduced from 4.5% in October 2008, following Lehman Brothers’ collapse in September 2008 to 0.5% by March 2009, remaining so until August 2016, when it was further reduced to 0.25%. Furthermore, the forward guidance from the BoE was that the base rate would remain low until the unemployment rate fell to below 7%.

The ECB deposit facility rate (interest banks earn for depositing money with ECB) was reduced from 3.25% in October 2008 to 0.5% in March and 0.25% in April 2008. These were further reduced to 0.00% and the ECB marginal rate (interest rate banks pay for overnight borrowing from the ECB) reduced from 4.75% in October 2008 to 2.25% in April 2009 reducing and remaining below 1.00% from 2013 to date. The ECB’s main re-financing operation or MRO rate (interest rate banks are charged for borrowing from the ECB for a week) followed a similar trend, though it started from 3.75%.

The Fed fund rate (interest rate at which depository institutions (banks and credit unions) lend reserve balances to other depository institutions overnight, on an uncollateralised basis) reduced from just over 2.00% in October 2008 to 0.15% in March 2009 and has largely remained around that level to 2015.

In addition to these, the BoE, ECB and the Fed engaged in quantitative easing and broadened the instruments they could take as collateral and buying corporate bonds, thereby increasing money supply.

In contrast to the above, the Bank first increased short-term rates (repo rate) to about 13% in 2008 before lowering it to 6% (higher than the pre-crisis levels of the Fed, BoE and ECB) over a period of two years. None of the other non-conventional tools used by the Fed, BoE or ECB were reportedly used by the Bank and one wonders if the Bank has statutory power to apply such tools.

The US, UK and EU, with comparatively benign unemployment rates and inflation compared with SA, responded rapidly and decisively, reducing short-term interest rates to almost zero and increasing liquidity to encourage expenditure, investment and consumption. SA, on the other hand, with its 25% unemployment rate over 25 years and dull GDP growth, maintains short-term interest rates no less than 6%, stifling expenditure, investment and consumption. One must ask if it is rational for SA to stick to and defend the Bank mandate that has not helped monetary policies over the past quarter of a century to produce desired results.

If SA is serious about improving its economy for the wellbeing of its people as a whole, then at the very least it is worth amending the Bank mandate to dual objectives of: (i) full employment; and (ii) price stability. At least that would be giving the Bank a broader, more transparent and accountable mandate that has been used effectively by respected central banks — the ECB, the BoE and the Fed. I bet the ever-feared credit rating agencies would not look adversely into such reform.

•Yandisa Yongena has worked in banking in the City of London since 2006.