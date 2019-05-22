David Mabuza may lose out on being SA’s deputy president

ANC deputy president David Mabuza will not be sworn in as a member of the National Assembly, in light of the party’s integrity commission report.

This would mean that President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to appoint another deputy president of the country when he announces his cabinet. The president is expected to announce his reconfigured executive following his inauguration on Saturday.

Ramaphosa said on Wednesday that Mabuza had asked to have his swearing-in postponed.

“The deputy president made the request in light of a report by the ANC integrity commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute,” Ramaphosa said in a statement issued just before the swearing-in of MPs was to start in parliament.

“The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the integrity commission on these allegations.”

The announcement on Mabuza’s postponement comes after Baleka Mbete and Malusi Gigaba withdrew from the MP list. On Tuesday, Mbete and Gigaba informed the secretary-general’s office that they were no longer available to serve in the sixth parliament.

No reasons were given, however.

The ANC came under heavy criticism for its list of candidates for the National Assembly after it included those implicated in corruption, state capture and lying under oath.

The national executive committee had resolved that the integrity commission review the list. It was understood that the commission could ask any candidate to step down.

Mabuza is the first to do so based on the integrity commission report.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza had decided to “follow the dictates of his conscience” and postpone his swearing-in out of respect for the ANC’s institutions and processes.

The party commended Mabuza for his stance.

