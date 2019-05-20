ANC announces presiding officers for parliament

Thandi Modise will be the National Assembly speaker when presiding officers are elected at the first sitting of parliament later this week.

Modise will be taking over from Baleka Mbete, who held the position in the last administration. It is not clear what is next for Mbete or whether she will get a position on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new reconfigured cabinet.

Lechesa Tsenoli will remain the deputy speaker.

The ANC on Monday made the announcement following a special national executive committee (NEC) meeting held in Cape Town.

The meeting discussed who the party would be deploying to the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces.

New MPs will be sworn in on Wednesday and new presiding officers for the sixth administration elected.

The president of the country will also be elected at the National Assembly sitting.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane will take up the position of chair of chairs, a clear sign that she will not be returning to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet.

Mokonyane was implicated by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi earlier this year. Agrizzi told the commission of inquiry being chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo that the minister had accepted bribes from the facilities management company, now known as African Global Operations.

Former Eastern Cape public works MEC Pemmy Majodina will be the ANC’s chief whip, taking over from Jackson Mthembu.

Doris Dlakude will remain in her position of deputy chief whip.

Former Joburg mayor Amos Masondo will replace Modise as the chair of the National Council of Provinces and the former Northern Cape premier Sylvia Lucas will be his deputy.

The special NEC meeting also announced Job Mokgoro as the premier elect of the North West province.

The ANC has been grappling with a decision on the North West premier.

The ANC Women’s League was pushing for Pinky Moloi, Susana Dantjie or Meokgo Matuba to take over from Mokgoro.

The leader of the opposition in the Western Cape will be Cameron Dugmore.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce his smaller, reconfigured cabinet following his inauguration on Saturday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said the special NEC reiterated its support for a reconfigured executive to improve effective governance, efficiency, service delivery and inclusive growth.

