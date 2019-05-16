National

Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will cost R100m less than Zuma’s

16 May 2019 - 14:29 Qaanitah Hunter
Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will take place at the least costly Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Picture: REUTERS/ JOE PENNY
Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will take place at the least costly Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Picture: REUTERS/ JOE PENNY

The government is planning to spend R100m less on the presidential inauguration ceremony of Cyril Ramaphosa than it did on Jacob Zuma’s inauguration‚ as it implements austerity measures.

Minister in the presidency Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said because of cost-cutting measures‚ only heads of state from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and heads of state who are chairing continental regional economic blocs had been invited to the May 25 event.

“We all know there is economic difficulty in this country. The budget that we are going to spend on this inauguration is more than R100m less than what was spent in the previous inauguration‚” she said in a media briefing on Thursday.

“We had to ensure we don’t spend as much as we did in the last inauguration … taking into account inflation‚” she said.

Dlamini-Zuma said the previous inauguration‚ where former president Jacob Zuma was sworn in for his second term‚ cost in excess of R240m.

She said preparing the amphitheatre at the Union Buildings for the ceremony‚ as custom‚ cost more than hiring the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

“We chose the stadium because it is more cost-effective than the Union Buildings‚ which carry high preparation costs‚ in particular the Nelson Mandela amphitheatre‚” Dlamini-Zuma said.

She said in line with the government’s austerity measures‚ it was happy to go with the least costly option.

Among the dignitaries invited are Egypt’s president and chair of the AU Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and chair of the AU Commission Moussa Faki.

UN secretary-general António Guterres has also been invited.

“We have limited the invitation to the heads of state in line with our cost-cutting measures‚” Dlamini-Zuma said.

She said about 5‚000 guests had been invited from various sectors of society‚ including parliamentarians‚ the judiciary‚ ministers‚ deputy ministers‚ premiers‚ provincial members of the executive councils (MECs) and executive mayors. Also invited are members of the diplomatic corps and the religious sector.

Dlamini-Zuma said 32‚000 people would be bused to the stadium from Gauteng and neighbouring provinces and 10‚000 people would be allowed to walk in to join the ceremony.

Bets for the new cabinet

ANC prepares to put together a crack team to co-ordinate economic planning
Features
11 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The art of taking a hatchet to cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet choices will, like it or not, be what creates the most lasting public perception of him
Opinion
11 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: For Ramaphosa the night of the long knives has to be immediate

If he is tentative in exercising his power at the start, in six months' time he will be distracted, cowed and losing the plot
Opinion
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Companies paid for work done by Gift of the Givers
National
2.
IEC awaits tests to rule on poll’s ink pens
National
3.
Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration will cost R100m ...
National
4.
AU applauds SA Military Ombud for oversight of ...
National

Related Articles

The real work starts now, says President Ramaphosa

National

Ramaphosa opts for strong advisory unit

National

DA furious at bill for presidential inauguration to cost R120m

National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.