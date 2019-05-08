Politics

‘We know this is the last chance to fix ANC,’ concedes Kgalema Motlanthe

The former president says he has no doubt that the ‘weaknesses’ in the party will be attended to

08 May 2019 - 11:18 AMIL UMRAW
Former president, Kgalema Motlanthe and his wife Gugu Motlanthe wait in line at Killarney Golf Club to cast their vote. Motlanthe says the ANC realises that the 2019 elections are its ‘last chance’ to solve its internal issues Picture: MASI LOSI
Former president Kgalema Motlanthe said on Wednesday that the leaders of the ANC are “well aware that this is the last chance” to address issues within the party.

Speaking to the media while queuing to vote at the Killarney Country Club in Johannesburg, Motlanthe said he has no doubt that the “weaknesses” in the party will be attended to.   

“The leadership of the ANC is well aware that this is the last chance. Therefore, I have no doubt in my mind that soon after the elections, they will attend to all the weaknesses in the party,” he said.

Speaking about the possibility of entering into a coalition should the ANC not gain a majority in hotly contested Gauteng, Motlanthe said it was “not part of the plan”.

“We didn’t campaign for that. We campaigned so that the ANC should get a clear majority in this province, so that wasn’t part of the plan. If it eventually happens, we will take it up from there, but for now, the ANC will win,” he said.

Motlanthe was surrounded by jubilant voters, who took the opportunity to greet the former president and take pictures with him.

He encouraged all South Africans to vote. “This right to vote came at a high price and so it’s a right that people should value and exercise,” he said.

“Those who vote will determine the future of this country. As long as you are going to be living in SA, it’s important to adopt the view that none but yourself can change the future of the establishment.”

