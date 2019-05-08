Five voting stations still not opened by Wednesday evening
The IEC decries protesters' 'lack of respect' as voters left hanging
Five voting stations had still not opened by 5pm on Wednesday because of protest action, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said.
Affected voting stations include one in Buffalo City, one in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape and three in KwaZulu-Natal in Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in the uThukela District (Escort).
In Vuwani, Limpopo, there were four voting stations that were forced to close earlier on the day, but had since been opened.
Ahead of the election, residents had reportedly planned to shut down Vuwani, a former flashpoint, because of the area's inclusion in the newly established Collins Chabane Municipality.
“The electoral commission is saddened by the lack of respect for democracy in these areas,” IEC deputy CEO Masego Shiburi said.
He said the commission had also received information regarding the shortage of ballot papers at some voting stations.
He said that this was because people had voted at stations where they were not registered.
Ballot papers had been redistributed to those voting stations from the reserve stock, Shiburi said.
