WATCH: What business is looking forward to after the elections

Wednesday’s election is being touted as the most contested since 1994.

Polls conducted in the lead-up to the elections show that the ANC is likely to win a majority, but the research has also shown diverging results on the degree of voter support for the ANC, and this has led to concerns about the party needing to enter coalitions.

Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana joined Business Day TV to discuss the May 8 general election.