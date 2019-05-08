ANC’s Oscar Mabuyane vows jobs in Eastern Cape if his party wins
‘We're promising our voters the implementation of the ANC manifesto,‘ Mabuyane says
Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane promised voters on Wednesday that if the governing party wins the elections, it would change the economic outlook of the province.
Mabuyane was talking after casting his vote at his former school, Zilimbola Junior Secondary school in Deberha village, at Engcobo, about 85km from Mthatha.
The politician was very optimistic about a decisive victory for the ANC after the poll.
"We're hoping for a very solid victory for the ANC. The ANC must get a majority and we will be comfortable with the majority for the ANC so that the ANC must continue to rule, continue to govern our country, implementing its policies and manifesto without any coalition."
Mabuyane said one of the priorities for the ANC would be to grow the economy by creating job opportunities and dealing with corruption.
"We're promising our voters the implementation of the ANC manifesto. We want our people to have a belief and trust in the ANC and the ANC must also be able to help our people by getting competent leadership that must be able to effectively deliver on the manifesto."
Mabuyane said the ANC manifesto addressed all the challenges that people were complaining about.
"It's quite comprehensive, it's thorough. It just needs simple policies that must be developed to further the work that the government has been doing since 1994."
He also believed that although the ANC government had done relatively well, it needed to deal with the issue of corruption, "so we'll be able to make our country better and take it to another level".
"When we talk about this new dawn [under President Cyril Ramaphosa], when we talk about this new transition of power from the white minority regime to the black majority, we're basically talking about the social and political power as well as [economic] power. We should be fairly comfortable in SA now with the socioeconomic power. But we've got the issue of economic challenges.
“That's why we have taken a decision in our last national conference on radical socioeconomic transformation.”
