ANC’s Oscar Mabuyane vows jobs in Eastern Cape if his party wins

Eastern Cape ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane promised voters on Wednesday that if the governing party wins the elections, it would change the economic outlook of the province.

Mabuyane was talking after casting his vote at his former school, Zilimbola Junior Secondary school in Deberha village, at Engcobo, about 85km from Mthatha.

The politician was very optimistic about a decisive victory for the ANC after the poll.

"We're hoping for a very solid victory for the ANC. The ANC must get a majority and we will be comfortable with the majority for the ANC so that the ANC must continue to rule, continue to govern our country, implementing its policies and manifesto without any coalition."