Police are working to resolve election day protests, IEC assures

Police helped reopen some of the 17 voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal where people were prevented from casting their ballots, and were working at containing protests in the North West, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Wednesday.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said no efforts would be spared in ensuring that those who were prevented from casting their votes in the two areas eventually voted, noting that adequate supplies of voting materials including more than 60-million ballot papers were at the ready.

The two provinces were flagged as high-risk areas by police minister Bheki Cele last week, who stressed that special attention would be given to them. He previously said that 51,000 police officers would be deployed to voting stations across the country on Wednesday.

Addressing the media at the IEC’s national results centre in Pretoria, at midday on Wednesday, Mamabolo said some of the 17 voting stations in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast region had been opened.

Regarding the North West, he said the protests by residents of some villages in the platinum mining province had not affected the actual voting process.

He noted, however, that in some instances people could not access voting stations because trenches had been dug along the access roads.

“The police are doing all it can to ensure that those protests are stopped and those perpetuating them and stopping people from voting are arrested.”

KwaZulu-Natal, which is ANC’s largest province in terms of members, has been rocked by party leadership disputes, general instability, gatekeeping and political assassinations.