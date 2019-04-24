National

Cyril Ramaphosa flies to flood-ravaged KZN as over 50 reported dead

Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, where the SANDF has arrived

24 April 2019 - 12:08 Staff Writer
Plastic pollution at Durban Harbour after torrential rains.
Image: Gary Gould via Facebook

President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal, on his return from Egypt, to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations under way in the ravaged province.

“Our thoughts are with the affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. I urge those living in the affected areas to take extra caution in this period, the president tweeted early on Wednesday morning.

Ramaphosa had been in Cairo on Tuesday, attending summits on Sudan and Libya.

The death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night stands at 51, as at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived in the coastal town on Tuesday to help rescue and evacuate hundreds of residents left homeless by torrential rains.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa praised Ramaphosa for taking action to help residents in the Eastern Cape.

Meanwhile, in Durban harbour and its beaches, heaps of plastic are being washed into the sea as litter is fed through the city's storm water drains, according to environmentalists and residents.

Thula Thula Conservation! This is what we are doing to our planet! Picture of the Durban Harbour after the floods yesterday - tons of plastic washed into the sea! www.SAConservation.fund

Posted by Thula Thula Rhino Fund on Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Queensburgh, south of Durban, was hard hit by floods on April 22 2019 and left seven people dead after structures collapsed in the area. TimesLIVE journalist Orrin Singh reports from the ground.

Death toll in KwaZulu-Natal floods rises to 32

Nine people were killed when a mudslide destroyed a home in Chatsworth, south of Durban
National
3 hours ago

Transnet activates disaster management plan after torrential rains

Railway lines are closed as floods kill more than 32 people in KwaZulu-Natal
National
17 hours ago

After floods drench eastern Zimbabwe, water shortages parch Harare

Country is suffering from both floods and drought
World
2 weeks ago

