Cyril Ramaphosa flies to flood-ravaged KZN as over 50 reported dead

Ramaphosa had been in Cairo on Tuesday, attending summits on Sudan and Libya.

The death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night stands at 51, as at 9.30am on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived in the coastal town on Tuesday to help rescue and evacuate hundreds of residents left homeless by torrential rains.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa praised Ramaphosa for taking action to help residents in the Eastern Cape.