Cyril Ramaphosa flies to flood-ravaged KZN as over 50 reported dead
Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape, where the SANDF has arrived
President Cyril Ramaphosa has flown to KwaZulu-Natal, on his return from Egypt, to assess flood damage and review the rescue operations under way in the ravaged province.
“Our thoughts are with the affected communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. I urge those living in the affected areas to take extra caution in this period, the president tweeted early on Wednesday morning.
Ramaphosa had been in Cairo on Tuesday, attending summits on Sudan and Libya.
The death toll from torrential rains that ravaged KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night stands at 51, as at 9.30am on Wednesday.
Rescue efforts are also under way in Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) arrived in the coastal town on Tuesday to help rescue and evacuate hundreds of residents left homeless by torrential rains.
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa praised Ramaphosa for taking action to help residents in the Eastern Cape.
Thanking President Cyril Ramaphosa. At 17.21 yesterday I alerted him of the Port St Johns floods and he responded as follows, “ Will act .Am on the way to Cairo but will get SANDF team to go”. Leadership!— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 23, 2019
Meanwhile, in Durban harbour and its beaches, heaps of plastic are being washed into the sea as litter is fed through the city's storm water drains, according to environmentalists and residents.
The #DurbanFloods have really brought to light the huge #PlasticPollution crisis in South Africa. These photos, taken by .@Naeempandor at Blue Lagoon in Durban, say it all! #BreakFreeFromPlastic pic.twitter.com/eEXLmXlv4H— Greenpeace Africa (@Greenpeaceafric) April 23, 2019
Thula Thula Conservation! This is what we are doing to our planet! Picture of the Durban Harbour after the floods yesterday - tons of plastic washed into the sea! www.SAConservation.fundPosted by Thula Thula Rhino Fund on Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Queensburgh, south of Durban, was hard hit by floods on April 22 2019 and left seven people dead after structures collapsed in the area. TimesLIVE journalist Orrin Singh reports from the ground.