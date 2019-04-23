Torrential rain kills five in Durban, forces evacuations in E Cape
Rescue services work through the night in the wake of heavy rains
Emergency rescue and medical services worked through the night in the wake of torrential rains which pounded parts of KwaZulu-Natal overnight, claiming several lives and leaving devastation in its wake.
The torrential downpours led to the evacuation of residents in the town of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape.
Five people were confirmed dead and dozens injured after their homes collapsed during flooding and mudslides in Durban.
Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said emergency teams comprising SA Police Service officers, Metro search and rescue, IPSS medical rescue, the fire department and Rescue Care, were responding to multiple call-outs of structural collapses in areas around Durban.
#Port St Johns community is calling for rescue team . Please help. pic.twitter.com/OiYOUZKEcs— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) April 22, 2019
Rescue teams recovered four bodies — two adults and two children — from a home in Ellen Road, Malvern, which collapsed after a mudslide.
A view of the rubble left behind after a house collapsed in Malvern. The search has been suspended for now due to dangerous conditions. Rescue teams have been working for hours. Four deaths are confirmed. #DurbanFloods— Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) April 23, 2019
Courtesy: @rescuecare pic.twitter.com/OU2P5dHe1Y
Emergency workers rescued a woman in her 70s after she was trapped for two hours under rubble when her Overport home collapsed. Her son, in his 20s, succumbed to injuries as a result of the collapse.
There were reports of informal settlements in Chatsworth and roads being washed away.
In the Eastern Cape, homes were flooded and residents were evacuated overnight after heavy downpours.
The Daily Dispatch reported that gravel roads in Coffee Bay were washed away and 10 guests from the popular Ocean View hotel had to have their vehicles towed after they got stuck in the mud. The hotel’s general manager, Marco Oosthuizen, told the paper 120mm of rain had been recorded.
Women and children were evacuated from the heavily flooded Green Farm in Port St Johns. Flash floods affected low-lying areas as the Mzimvubu River burst its banks, the SABC reported.
Port St Johns municipality speaker Ayanda Gantsho said residents had been taken to safety at the town hall and churches.
Heavy rains also fell in Johannesburg continuing into Tuesday, making driving conditions dangerous.