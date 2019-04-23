Nationalising Reserve Bank pointless, says Thabo Mbeki

Former president Thabo Mbeki weighed in on the debate about the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, saying such a move would be pointless.

The comments from the former leader, who the ANC forced out of office in 2008, are at odds with some in the governing party, including current leader Cyril Ramaphosa, who told parliament in March that doing away with the Bank’s private shareholders would give the country “sovereignty”.

But the intervention is likely to be welcomed by Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago, who has previously warned that election-driven “crazy ideas” about the Bank’s ownership and mandate would harm investor confidence, while buying out its shareholders would divert resources from key developmental needs.

“I really to this day do not know what anyone would gain by the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank, except to say” they had done it, Mbeki said during a visit to the ANC pavilion at the Rand Easter Show to pledge his support for the ANC ahead of the May 8 elections.

“Nothing would change in terms of the behaviour of the Reserve Bank, nothing.”

The Bank’s independence is at the heart of policy differences between the ANC faction aligned to former president Jacob Zuma and the grouping supporting Ramaphosa.

At the ANC’s 2017 Nasrec conference, the party resolved to nationalise the Bank, even though that would have no bearing on its mandate, which is enshrined in the constitution.

The issue came back to the fore in January when the governing party released an election manifesto saying the Bank should “pursue a flexible monetary policy regime”.

While the Bank should do this without “sacrificing price stability”, the ANC also said policy should focus on other objectives such as employment creation and growth.