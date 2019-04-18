State-capture inquiry needs more lawyers

The commission of inquiry into state capture, headed by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, has admitted it needs to appoint more lawyers to increase its capacity.

In a statement on Thursday, the commission said that with the increase in its work volume, it needs to increase its capacity, particularly in regard to the appointment of more lawyers.

“Some lawyers have recently joined the commission’s legal team. Others have been identified in the recent past but it was found that they had conflicts of interest,” it said.