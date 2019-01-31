ANC loses bid to get back its website domain name

The ANC’s bid to have the domain name of its original website returned to it has failed after the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law (SAIIPL) refused its dispute against Unwembi Communications.

A battle between the ANC and the communications company, that has left the ruling party without its official website, has been going on since September last year.

Unwembi Communications is suing the ANC for R32m for hosting and developing the party’s website and membership system, which it says the party has not paid for.

When the ANC’s official website went down in September, attorneys for Unwembi Communications said they had instructed the service provider to withhold services until the monies had been paid. In October, the party launched its new “revamped” website but on a completely different domain name.

Despite the fight over the money owed to Unwembi, the ANC has been trying to get its domain name — anc.org.za — registered in the party’s name and took the matter for mediation.

The SAIIPL released its decision on Thursday, saying the adjudicator found that the ANC had not proven its case. The SAIIPL said the ANC gave no indication of its rights to the domain name. It also did not provide documentary evidence that it had instructed Unwembi to register the domain name on its behalf.

“ [The ANC] has given no evidence of any rights that it has in ‘ANC’. It merely made the bald allegation that ‘the African National Congress (ANC) was formed in 1912 as a liberation movement’,” the SAIIPL said in its decision.

It said the adjudicator was limited to making a decision based on the facts that had been presented. The lawsuit against the ANC is still proceeding.

The service provider is claiming that the ANC owes it R26.5m for the membership system agreement and R6m for the agreement on their websites.

