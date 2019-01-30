ANC Gauteng branch urges boycott of Vodacom

Members of the governing party in Gauteng want South Africans to cut ties with Vodacom and to boycott events sponsored by the mobile operator.

This comes after Nkosana Makate, the former Vodacom employee who invented the Please Call Me service, said he was exploring his options after the company decided on a “ridiculous and insulting” sum of money to settle a long-standing dispute between them.

Vodacom said earlier in January it considered the matter “finally settled and closed” after its CEO, Shameel Joosub, had decided on a “reasonable” payment for Makate, who came up with the idea in late 2000.

According to a Constitutional Court ruling, it was up to Joosub to arrive at an appropriate settlement after earlier negotiations reached a deadlock. The court order does not require Makate’s assent to the figure, according to Vodacom.

The parties have not disclosed the amount that Joosub deemed reasonable, citing a confidentiality agreement.

On Wednesday, ANC Gauteng deputy chair Panyaza Lesufi claimed that Vodacom was “defying the rule of law” by not paying a “reasonable” sum.