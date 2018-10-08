ANC agrees to pay website service provider, after denial

The ANC, after denying that it had a contract with Unwembi Communications, which is responsible for developing and hosting the party’s website, has said it will make arrangements to pay the service provider.

This after Unwembi was instructed by its attorneys to withhold services until the money had been paid.

Unwembi is claiming that the ANC owes it R32.5m.

The ANC website has been down for almost two weeks. The site currently has a notice saying: “This website is suspended due to non-payment to the service provider.”

In a letter to Unwembi’s attorney Gert van der Merwe and seen by Business Day, Hogan Lovells for the ANC said the message left on the website was causing the party “unnecessary administrative hurdles” but also that the “damaging and defamatory message” was causing the ANC “unimaginable reputation harm”.