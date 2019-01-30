Ace Magashule sent to offer Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF SA’s support

Harare — ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule met Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday night as SA’s governing party offered support to the Zanu-PF government, which is faced with a political and humanitarian crisis.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is understood to be concerned with the situation in Zimbabwe and wants Mnangagwa to act so that the situation does not degenerate further and negatively affect SA.

Human rights activists say at least 12 people have died following a military crackdown in which soldiers abducted and assaulted civilians, among other gross human rights violations that have resulted in some victims fleeing to SA.

Magashule led a high-powered ANC delegation that included Tony Yengeni, Thoko Didiza and Bongani Bongo, who met Mnangagwa and his deputies, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, at the president’s official residence on Tuesday night.

Magashule told journalists that he had visited Harare at the behest of Ramaphosa to get an assessment of the situation on the ground.

“This is our solidarity visit to Zanu-PF, to Zimbabweans. We undertake this visit because of the present situation we have observed at a distance.

“And as former liberation movements, I think we have agreed that this is the time to consolidate and strengthen our relationship. In fact, before we left, we sat down with his excellency our president Cyril Ramaphosa, and our various committees to understand [our mandate],” Magashule said.

“Zimbabwe is faced with well-calculated, well-planned activities of insurrection, of ungovernability. We want to understand so that when we look as to what is the way forward we have comprehended.”

Zanu-PF has accused the opposition MDC of inciting the violence that erupted during protests over a fuel hike a fortnight ago.

Zanu-PF secretary-general Obert Mpofu told journalists that Mnangagwa had briefed the ANC delegation that “forces of regime change” were behind the violent protests.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who has threatened to approach the UN and the International Criminal Court over Zimbabwe's crisis is expected in Harare this week to meet the MDC, which is led by Nelson Chamisa.