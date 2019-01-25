National

Two accountants implicated at Zondo commission to be investigated

The SA Institute of Professional Accountants, of which the two are members, will be investigated and possibly disciplined

25 January 2019 - 17:53 staff writer
Two accountants implicated by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony to the Zondo inquiry into state capture will be investigated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants. Picture: 123RF/ANDRIV POPOV
Two accountants implicated by former Bosasa official Angelo Agrizzi in his testimony to the Zondo inquiry into state capture will be investigated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants. Picture: 123RF/ANDRIV POPOV

Two accountants implicated in wrongdoing in evidence presented to the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture will be investigated by the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (Saipa).

The institute said on Friday that it acknowledged the affidavit filed by Angelo Agrizzi as part of his evidence about state capture.

“In the interest of transparency, Saipa notes that two of the accountants implicated by Mr Agrizzi in his affidavit are professional accountants and therefore fall under its jurisdiction,” the institute said in a statement.

“Any Saipa member found to have violated the professional code of conduct and the International Federation of Accountants’ (IFAC) code of ethics will be dealt with accordingly. In light of the allegations made against the two Saipa members, the institute will initiate preliminary investigations.”

Saipa’s investigation process will allow the members an opportunity to provide their version of events. The matter will then be placed before an investigations committee that will either make a recommendation or refer them to the disciplinary committee.

“If they are found guilty of unprofessional conduct, misconduct or bringing Saipa into disrepute they could lose their membership to the institute. As an IFAC member body committed to protecting the public interest, we take our role as a professional accountancy organisation very seriously and we will act promptly against any member who has not upheld our code of conduct,” said Shahied Daniels, Saipa’s newly appointed CEO.

“Saipa shall ensure the restoration of trust in the profession and that our members — irrespective of the roles they happen to occupy — always operate in the public interest and trust. For this reason, we will act decisively against any member who violates our code of conduct as it impacts on our reputation and standing in the accountancy profession and society at large.” 

State capture inquiry: Like the Guptas, Bosasa’s boss ‘told Zuma what to do’

Former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi testifies that CEO Gavin Watson was able to give the former president instructions
National
14 hours ago

Bosasa paid state departments for deals, Angelo Agrizzi tells Zondo commission

Angelo Agrizzi says Bosasa, through middleman Sesinyi Seopela, bribed officials at the department of justice with R15m
National
4 days ago

Bosasa gave Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi bribes for NPA detail, Agrizzi says

Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo inquiry that Jiba received R20,000 and Mrwebi R10,000 a month to disclose the information
National
1 day ago

Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa tenders

The move is to prove that the DA in the region ‘is a  clean government with tight controls and robust anti-corruption measures’
National
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Two accountants implicated at Zondo commission to ...
National
2.
Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa ...
National
3.
State capture inquiry: Like the Guptas, Bosasa’s ...
National
4.
Redefine your matric results with Damelin ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Bosasa gave Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi bribes for NPA detail, Agrizzi ...
National

Bosasa subsidiary paid official to cut corners, Agrizzi alleges
National

Helen Zille orders probe of Western Cape Bosasa tenders
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.